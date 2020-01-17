Changi's T2 will be greener, more spacious by 2024

[SINGAPORE] Changi Airport's Terminal 2 (T2) is getting a makeover to allow the airport to handle more passengers and to secure Singapore's status as a key aviation hub in the region.

When work is completed by 2024, T2 will be able to handle up to five million more passengers a year, taking Changi's total capacity to 90 million passengers a year.

The two iconic flight information display flip boards will be retired, with the one between check-in rows nine and 10 to be taken down next month. They will be replaced by digital screens, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said at a briefing on Thursday.

Last refurbished in 2006, the refreshed T2 will feature more greenery and provide more space for travellers and visitors.

There will also be more self-service check-in facilities, new baggage belts and refreshed food and beverage (F&B) offerings, said CAG.

The terminal will continue to operate during the makeover, said Changi's executive vice-president of airport management, Tan Lye Teck.

"Upgrades in the key operating infrastructure such as the baggage handling systems will enhance the terminal's capacity and efficiency, allowing us to service more airlines and passengers when the works are completed," he said.

More automated check-in kiosks and bag-drop machines will be added to the central Fast and Seamless Travel (Fast) zone in the middle of the departure hall, which will boost T2's passenger handling capacity by some 20 per cent, said CAG.

To handle a higher volume of bags, two existing baggage belts will be lengthened and two new ones added, bringing the total number of baggage belts to 10.

The early baggage storage system will also be upgraded from semi-automated to fully automated, allowing about 2,300 bags to be stored at any time.

Travellers and visitors can also look forward to new F&B offerings.

For example, a duplex F&B concept will be introduced at the north end of T2's landside leading to Jewel Changi Airport.

To make room for more retail and dining options, the commercial spaces within the departure transit hall will be increased.

In particular, the food street areas along the length of the hall and overlooking the tarmac will be revamped, and incorporate green walls, hanging plants and soft lighting.

More food kiosks will be added, with additional seating and a newly curated tenant mix for a new dining experience.

In the public areas, McDonald's in the arrival hall will close on Jan 31, while Starbucks in the departure hall will cease operations in April.

The other F&B outlets in T2's public areas will remain open for passengers and visitors until the later phases of the expansion works.

To facilitate the renovations, some airlines operating in T2 will move to alternative check-in rows within the terminal during the course of the works.

The main contractor for the expansion is Japanese construction company Takenaka Corp, and the project was designed by JH Boiffils and a panel of consultants led by RSP Architects Planners & Engineers.

In a Facebook post, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan reiterated the importance of growing Changi Airport's capacity to meet growing travel demands within the Asia-Pacific region.

T2's upgrade is to "keep up with demand and rising expectations", he wrote.

