You are here

Home > Transport

China considers testing no-go zones for petrol vehicles: ministry

Thu, Aug 22, 2019 - 11:22 AM

BP_electric_220819_40.jpg
China is the world's largest NEV market, with 1.3 million units sold last year. NEV sales, which include battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, are expected to reach 1.5 million units next year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China is considering testing a ban on petrol-powered vehicles in some parts of the country and may set a timetable to eventually phase out such vehicles, according to the industry ministry.

The government has encouraged sales of electric vehicles as part of a crackdown on pollution, but auto industry officials doubt it will completely phase out traditional internal combustion engines given regional differences in climate and environment.

Authorities must first analyse factors such as market demand and emission levels to decide whether to test no-go zones for petrol-fueled vehicles, according to a document on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website.

The document was issued in response to a proposal from China's parliament on July 16 and reported by Chinese state media on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China is the world's largest NEV market, with 1.3 million units sold last year. NEV sales, which include battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, are expected to reach 1.5 million units next year.

The ministry may formulate a timetable to phase out petrol-fueled vehicles, according to the document, but did not say if it would be specific to certain parts of the country or a nationwide phase out.

China's southern province of Hainan, said in March it plans to stop selling petrol vehicles by 2030.

REUTERS

Transport

Qantas to test 20-hour non-stop flights to see if passengers can bear it

Qantas posts 17% fall in annual profit but shares up as buyback announced

Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback

Singapore says Musk's electric cars are about 'lifestyle', not climate

Air New Zealand annual profit hit by weak tourism, engine problems

Boeing to hire as it targets 737 MAX flights resuming 'early fourth quarter'

Editor's Choice

BT_20190822_LTSCCCI22_3870043.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

In tough times, SMEs prioritise revenue ahead of innovation, talent retention

BT_20190822_VISC_3869965.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart says its global network gives it an edge over rivals

BP_condo_220819_6.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Property sales are picking up: What next?

Must Read

BT_20190822_LTSCCCI22_3870043.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

In tough times, SMEs prioritise revenue ahead of innovation, talent retention

BT_20190822_VISC_3869965.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart says its global network gives it an edge over rivals

Aug 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Yanlord Land, Creative, Hupsteel, Raffles Education

nz_trump_220819.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade woes slowing US economy, deficit to top US$1 trillion in 2020: Budget experts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly