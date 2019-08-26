You are here

Home > Transport

China Evergrande sticks to its world's biggest EV maker pledge

Mon, Aug 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

CHINA Evergrande Group didn't manage to make good on its promise to deliver a first "pure battery" electric vehicle (EV) by June. But the property behemoth isn't backing away from its claim that it can become the world's largest EV manufacturer in three to five years.

Addressing media in Hong Kong following the release of first-half earnings for Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd, chief financial officer Pan Darong said that was still the plan.

Evergrande has spent more than US$3.6 billion since late last year on an array of EV-related companies, including an interest in a maker of in-wheel motors, a stake in a battery manufacturer, part of a Swedish firm focused on intelligent cars and even a car sales network. Although Evergrande is China's second-largest developer by sales, in March it said it wants to be the world's biggest maker of electric cars. Most of its EV investments have been done through Evergrande Health.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Peng Jianjun, an executive director of the medical unit, said on Friday that one focus would be on self-driving cars and another on the mid- to ultra-luxury end of the market. Evergrande also plans to spend another 6 billion yuan (S$1.2 billion) this year on EV development and expects R&D costs to rise in the second half.

The company also isn't concerned by the reduction in government EV subsidies. It's "a big positive factor for the industry", Mr Peng said. "It helps to make the industry fairer and more market-oriented."

Evergrande Health reported revenue for the six months ended June 30 of 2.6 billion yuan and a loss of 2 billion yuan versus a 200.3 million yuan profit in the first half of 2018. The company earlier this month forecast the plunge into the red and said it was primarily due to the development of its new energy vehicle business. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Boeing 737 Max's certification flight likely in Oct

Macron asks shippers to shun Arctic route to protect environment

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

BMW, Mercedes-Benz ensnared again in US-China trade war

Lamborghini pulls into sight of Ferrari at US$11b value

Lamborghini pulls into sight of Ferrari at US$11b value

Editor's Choice

Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

Aug 26, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore healthtech startups attract US$105m in 2018

Aug 26, 2019
ASEAN Business

Vietnam to see strong growth in 2019, unlikely to face US tariffs: reports

Must Read

Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

For Singapore firms, home is the right place to list

Aug 26, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore healthtech startups attract US$105m in 2018

Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Little to save US stocks from continuing slide

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly