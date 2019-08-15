You are here

Home > Transport

China says crew information submitted by Cathay Pacific meets requirements

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 12:40 PM

nz_CATHAY_150819.jpg
China's aviation regulator said on Thursday that identification information submitted so far by Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd for its crew meets requirements.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BEIJING] China's aviation regulator said on Thursday that identification information submitted so far by Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd for its crew meets requirements.

The airline became embroiled in crosswinds between Beijing and pro-democracy groups in the Asian financial hub after some of its employees took part in the Hong Kong protests.

On Friday, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) ordered Cathay to provide identification information for its crew on mainland-bound flights and those using Chinese airspace, which include many flights to Europe and North America.

"Cathay Pacific submitted the identification information for its crew members on flights to and over mainland on time. After review, the identification information for its crew meets the requirements laid out in the safety warning," Gu Xiaohong, an official with the CAAC told a monthly briefing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Crew members that have not gained the authority's approval will not be allowed into its airspace, including on flights bound for other destinations.

Cathay said in a statement that it had submitted a report to CAAC on extra steps it was taking as was required.

"We strictly abide by the rules and regulations of all regulators that have jurisdiction over us," the airline said.

Cathay shares were trading up 4.7 per cent at 3am GMT (11am SGT), the second day of gains following earlier falls to 10-year lows.

On Wednesday, Cathay terminated the employment of two pilots over their involvement in protests in Hong Kong, after being ordered by the CAAC to suspend personnel who had engaged in illegal protests.

Cathay and its top shareholder and manager, Swire Pacific Ltd, placed advertisements on Wednesday in the Hong Kong Economic Journal in support of the Hong Kong government and its efforts to restore law and order.

REUTERS

Transport

ComfortDelGro's longtime CFO Choo Chek Siew to retire in September

Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X

Normal operations resume at Hong Kong airport as city braces for more protests

HK flights resume; fears rise of China intervention

From business-friendly centre to hub of unrest

Boeing deliveries fall 38% since Jan

Editor's Choice

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

BT_20190815_AGYZJ15_3862943.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang chairman takes leave to assist in 'confidential' probe

Must Read

krisenergy.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy applies for debt moratorium; Keppel expresses support as creditor

Aug 15, 2019
Stocks

Singapore shares dive nearly 2% at Thursday's open on recession fears

Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot Stock: Yangzijiang shares down 14%, at 2.5-year low

Aug 15, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents recover slightly in July; HDB rents stable: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly