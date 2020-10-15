You are here

China says Sept air passenger traffic at 87.5% of levels a year earlier

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 10:55 AM

[BEIJING] China's aviation regulator said on Thursday that September's total passenger traffic stood at 47.94 million, or 87.5 per cent of levels seen at the same time a year earlier, officials said.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China officials said during a press briefing that 420,000 flights took place in September, which is 84 per cent of levels seen a year earlier.

