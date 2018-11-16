You are here

Home > Transport

China Southern airline to exit SkyTeam alliance

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 7:06 AM

ST_20180327_XCHINAAIR_3864083.jpg
China Southern, Asia's biggest carrier, is to exit the SkyTeam airline alliance founded by Air France and Delta, both the company and the grouping announced on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] China Southern, Asia's biggest carrier, is to exit the SkyTeam airline alliance founded by Air France and Delta, both the company and the grouping announced on Thursday.

The departure will take effect from January 1 and the Guangzhou-based airline "will explore the possibilities to establish new partnerships with advanced airlines around the world," China Southern said in a statement.

China Southern joined the SkyTeam alliance in November 2007 as the first airline from continental China.

Analysts noted that American Airlines - which belongs to the rival Oneworld alliance - had become more closely linked to China Southern, in which it took a 2.68 per cent stake in 2017 for US$200 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The tie-up will allow American to tap into the Chinese market, while boosting China Southern's ambitions of raising its global profile.

China is now the world's second-largest aviation market, and increasing demand for air travel among its booming middle class is expected to ultimately push it past the United States.

AFP

Transport

MVL Foundation unveils cab-booking app TADA Taxi

Tata Sons chairman to pitch to board plan to buy Jet Airways

Scoot to relocate from Changi Airport's T2 to T1 in late 2019

Germany eases diesel vehicle bans

Emirates warns of tough six months ahead as profit drops

Tata Sons' chairman to pitch to board on plan to buy Jet Airways: report

Editor's Choice

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_ABXIOM16_3619305.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust inks deal for Australian group Ixom

Most Read

1 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
2 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
3 DBS makes senior management changes
4 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms
5 SGX moves to T+2 securities settlement cycle starting Dec 10

Must Read

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

Mak Yuen Teen.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX: No basis to suspend voluntary delistings amid consultation

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_UWASEAN16_3619298.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

PM Lee confident RCEP deal can be inked in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening