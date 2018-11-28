You are here

China transport ministry fines Didi executives in crackdown on illegal practices

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 12:40 PM

China's transport ministry said on Wednesday that it will impose fines on executives at Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing as part of a crackdown on illegal practices in the industry.
[BEIJING] China's transport ministry said on Wednesday that it will impose fines on executives at Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing as part of a crackdown on illegal practices in the industry.

The ruling is part of an investigation that followed the deaths of two female Didi passengers in separate incidents earlier this year.

It also said Didi must continue to suspend its car pool service, saying it poses a serious safety hazard. 

