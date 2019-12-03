You are here

Home > Transport

China wants sales of new-energy vehicles to be 25% of all car sales in 2025

Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 1:38 PM

rk_ShanghaiElectricCar_031219.jpg
China hopes new-energy vehicle (NEV) sales can reach around a quarter of all car sales in 2025, up from a target of "over 20 per cent" laid out in a 2017 planning document, the industry ministry said on Tuesday in a draft plan for development of the NEV sector.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China hopes new-energy vehicle (NEV) sales can reach around a quarter of all car sales in 2025, up from a target of "over 20 per cent" laid out in a 2017 planning document, the industry ministry said on Tuesday in a draft plan for development of the NEV sector.

China's market for NEVs - which include plug-in hybrids, battery-only electric vehicles and those powered by hydrogen fuel cells - has been a bright spot in an otherwise lackluster car market, with sales jumping 62 per cent last year, versus a 2.8 per cent drop in all car sales.

But a steep cut in subsidies this year has dented NEV sales in recent months. In October, NEV sales fell 45.6 per cent from a year earlier.

China sold a total of 28.1 million cars in 2018, including 1.3 million NEVs, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, so NEV sales were 4.6 per cent of the overall market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's draft proposal on NEVs noted that China would keep developing electric vehicle battery technologies, and improve infrastructure for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and connected vehicles.

SEE ALSO

China hints US blacklist imminent in threat to trade talks

The proposal, covering NEV development from 2021 to 2035, did not include sales forecasts or targets for 2030 or 2035.

China is also discussing introducing stricter green car quotas in coming years that would require carmakers to produce a certain amount of NEVs.

REUTERS

Transport

Ryanair tries to delay operations chief's flight to easyJet

IndiGo stops pushing airbus engines to limit after shutdowns

Changi Airport Group committing S$10m to upskill staff for digital transformation

Billionaires investing in China's electric cars face shakeout

US may increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU claims over Airbus

Italy releases 400m euros for flagship airline Alitalia's lifeline

BREAKING

Dec 3, 2019 01:27 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon down 0.22% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in negative territory on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.22 per cent...

Dec 3, 2019 01:25 PM
Government & Economy

Najib testifies in 1MDB scandal-linked trial

[KUALA LUMPUR] Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak took to the witness box for the first time on Tuesday to...

Dec 3, 2019 01:17 PM
Government & Economy

China hints US blacklist imminent in threat to trade talks

[HONG KONG] Chinese state media said the government will soon publish a list of "unreliable entities" that could...

Dec 3, 2019 01:13 PM
Banking & Finance

Europe's finance chiefs to call for anti-money laundering agency

[BRUSSELS] Europe's finance chiefs are to confront a wave of money-laundering scandals within the banking industry...

Dec 3, 2019 01:09 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore salaries to rise in 2020 as talent pool is 'shrinking': Mercer survey

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's economy may be facing headwinds and inflation's muted but companies in the South-east Asian...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly