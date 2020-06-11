You are here

Home > Transport

China's air passenger decline slows in May as economy reopens

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA'S air passenger traffic halved in May from a year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic hampered travel in the country, although the pace of decline slowed from the previous month, showing the industry is on track for a gradual recovery.

Air passengers numbered 25.83 million in May, down 52.6 per cent year-on-year, Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) spokesman Xiong Jie told an online news conference on Wednesday.

That compared with a 68.5 per cent year-on-year decline in April, when passengers numbered 16.72 million.

In the first five days of June, the average daily numbers of passengers and flights rose to 57.4 per cent and 66.11 per cent of levels seen last year, respectively, with load factors nearing 70 per cent, CAAC said on Saturday.

SEE ALSO

China Everbright Water cancels notes issue

The encouraging signs bode well for the global tourism industry, which is closely watching mainland travel patterns as countries follow China's lead in reopening their economies.

Beijing is also relaxing its coro-navirus-related curbs on international flights, allowing some foreign airlines that are currently barred from operating flights to China one flight a week into the country from June 8.

Some of the carriers preparing to resume flights to China have requested that all passengers take a nucleic acid test for the coronavirus before boarding the plane, Mr Xiong said.

The CAAC has said it would suspend airlines from services if five or more passengers on a flight tested positive upon arrival.

Mr Xiong said the regulator is still in talks with other countries on the matter and it is expected that the number of international flights would increase in the near future.

"In the next step, we will continue to restore some international passenger flights in a steady and orderly way... to further meet the demand from overseas Chinese wishing to return home," he said. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Acrylic table shields go up at Thomson Plaza food court

Cathay Pacific ends lower after initial surge on HK$39b rescue plan

Layoffs at Emirates continue for second day: sources

Ford to return to pre-Covid production rates in US plants by July 6: COO

Airlines improvise gradual liftoff as lockdowns ease

Honda cyberattack halts plants in India, Brazil, Turkey

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 12:37 AM
Banking & Finance

Maybank sued for 'thwarting' luxury New York condo project

[NEW YORK] The developer of a 43-story luxury condo building in Manhattan's Tribeca neighbourhood sued Malaysia's...

Jun 11, 2020 12:25 AM
Garage

Just Eat Takeaway in advanced talks to buy Grubhub

[AMSTERDAM] European food ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to buy...

Jun 11, 2020 12:10 AM
Life & Culture

Man City to learn fate on European ban in July

[LAUSANNE] Manchester City will learn whether their appeal against a two-season ban from European competition has...

Jun 11, 2020 12:00 AM
Government & Economy

Tata Consultancy Services to launch digital acceleration centre in Singapore

TATA Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced plans to launch a digital acceleration centre in Singapore,...

Jun 10, 2020 11:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank combines wealth management and international retail ops

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday that it was combining its international retail and wealth management...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.