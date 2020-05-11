You are here

China's April passenger car retail sales down 5.6% y-o-y: industry body

Mon, May 11, 2020 - 11:02 AM

[BEIJING] China's passenger car retail sales in April fell 5.6 per cent from a year earlier to 1.43 million, the China Passenger Car Association said on Monday, as the country gradually recovers from the coronavirus.

The association said during an online briefing that the overall passenger car sales trend is showing a quick recovery from the virus-induced low.

REUTERS

