You are here

Home > Transport

China's aviation market shrinks to smaller than Portugal's

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 12:30 PM

[SINGAPORE] China's aviation market, projected to overtake the US this decade and become the world's biggest, has shrunk to such an extent due to the coronavirus outbreak that it's fallen from third to 25th, behind Portugal.

Airlines have slashed capacity because of the epidemic centered in Hubei province, leaving the industry reeling. About 1.7 million seats -- almost 80 per cent of capacity - were dropped from China services from Jan 20 to Feb 17 by global carriers, according to OAG Aviation Worldwide. Meanwhile, Chinese airlines cut 10.4 million seats domestically.

"No event that we remember has had such a devastating effect on capacity as coronavirus," John Grant, senior analyst at OAG, wrote in a report. "In many ways it highlights the importance of the Chinese market to aviation and the rapid globalisation of air services as new markets and travellers emerge."

Many airlines have suspended flights to China in an effort to contain the virus, which has killed nearly 1,900 people in the country and infected more than 72,000. The total number of seats from China to Hong Kong and Taiwan has dropped a quarter of a million in five weeks, while the country's three main airlines slashed international capacity by between 80 per cent and 90 per cent, according to OAG.

After the cuts, China Southern Airlines Co operates only about 800 seats more on international services than Air Astana JSC of Kazakhstan, while China Eastern Airlines Corp is just ahead of Tunis Air, Mr Grant wrote. Both Chinese carriers reduced capacity by more than 200,000 seats a week because of the virus, according to OAG.

SEE ALSO

Singapore Airlines to reduce flights across network due to virus impact

"The damage to some airlines and the long term impact on their growth may linger beyond the virus," Mr Grant said.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Furious shareholders blast Nissan bosses

Singapore Airlines to reduce flights across network due to virus impact

Nissan CEO sees earnings, cashflow under pressure this business year

Gojek buys US$30m stake in Indonesia taxi operator Blue Bird: sources

'Ghost ship' washes ashore in Ireland after Storm Dennis

SIA makes changes to top posts; seen as grooming next-gen leaders

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 12:26 PM
Transport

Furious shareholders blast Nissan bosses

[TOKYO] Shareholders livid about the performance of struggling Japanese car giant Nissan on Tuesday blasted bosses...

Feb 18, 2020 12:17 PM
Energy & Commodities

Canada's Trudeau stresses the need for peaceful end to pipeline protests

[TORONTO] Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday called for a peaceful solution to end rail blockades by...

Feb 18, 2020 12:10 PM
Life & Culture

Is coffee good for you?

[NEW YORK] We've come a long way from the cans of Folgers that filled our grandparents' cupboards, with our oat milk...

Feb 18, 2020 12:09 PM
Energy & Commodities

Dutch court set to rule in US$50b Yukos appeal

[MOSCOW] A Dutch appeals court is set to hand down a landmark ruling Tuesday in a complex case involving defunct...

Feb 18, 2020 12:06 PM
Consumer

A giant milk industry merger moves closer with a US$425m deal

[CHICAGO] It's a hard time to be a dairy farmer in America: The nationwide decline in milk consumption and the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly