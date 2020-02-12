You are here

Home > Transport

China's aviation regulator hopes countries will lift virus-related travel curbs soon

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 11:18 AM

AB_plane_120220.jpg
China's aviation regulator said on Wednesday that it hopes countries will lift virus-related travel restrictions as soon as possible, in line with guidance from the World Health Organization and International Civil Aviation Organization.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BEIJING] China's aviation regulator said on Wednesday that it hopes countries will lift virus-related travel restrictions as soon as possible, in line with guidance from the World Health Organization and International Civil Aviation Organization.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China will continue to lobby authorities to roll out more subsidies to aid airlines impacted by travel curbs due to the coronavirus, Xiong Jie, a CAAC official told a media briefing. 

REUTERS

Transport

Coronavirus wreaking havoc on global mail delivery

Asiana Airlines asks cabin crew to take unpaid leave amid China flight reduction

Boeing reports no new jet orders in January

Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars: Going car-less

ST Engineering clinches 5-year Qantas maintenance deal

It's not end of the road for taxi business: Trans-cab boss

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 12, 2020 11:21 AM
Transport

Coronavirus wreaking havoc on global mail delivery

[LONDON] In a world dominated by email and smartphones, the shipping industry still relies heavily on paper...

Feb 12, 2020 11:17 AM
Government & Economy

IMF says China can top up stimulus but must focus on reform

[TOKYO] China has room to take fiscal stimulus measures if its economy slows further but should not lose sight of...

Feb 12, 2020 11:12 AM
Consumer

Virus hits China's gold jewellery demand as shoppers stay away

[HONG KONG] Sales of gold jewellery in China are set to plummet this year as the economic damage from the deadly...

Feb 12, 2020 10:57 AM
Government & Economy

US households add US$601b of debt in 2019: NY Federal Reserve

[WASHINGTON] American households borrowed another US$601 billion in 2019, the largest yearly gain since 2007, just...

Feb 12, 2020 10:54 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus death toll passes 1,110: Chinese government

[BEIJING] The number of fatalities from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 1,113 nationwide on Wednesday...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
BT Asean
weekly