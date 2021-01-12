You are here

Home > Transport

China's Baidu to create a smart EV company with automaker Geely

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA'S search engine giant Baidu Inc said on Monday it will set up a company to partner with carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group to make smart electric vehicles (EV), the latest move by a tech company in the fast-evolving sector.

Baidu, which has been developing autonomous driving technology and Internet connectivity infrastructure, said the new EV company will count on Baidu's intelligent driving capabilities and Geely's car manufacturing expertise.

Geely will also be a strategic investor in the new company, which will be an independent subsidiary of Baidu, Baidu said in the statement.

Reuters reported Baidu's plan to form a smart EV company with the help of Geely last week. Sources told Reuters that Baidu would hold a majority stake and absolute voting power in the new firm and that Geely would have a minority stake.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Geely said in a separate statement on Monday that the collaboration will be based on Geely's EV-focused platform, Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA).

Baidu's move comes as many tech companies around the world are racing to develop smart cars, after Tesla Inc's success in commercialising EVs.

Apple is pushing to design an electric vehicle and batteries, aiming at a possible 2024 launch, sources told Reuters last month.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has formed an EV joint venture with China's biggest automaker SAIC Motor Corp while China's Didi Chuxing is making EVs designed for ride hailing services with automaker BYD.

Baidu established its autonomous driving unit Apollo in 2017. The unit mainly supplies technology powered by artificial intelligence and works with automakers such as Geely, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co .

Baidu operates autonomous taxi service Go Robotaxi with safety drivers on board in Beijing, Changsha and Cangzhou, and plans to expand to 30 cities in three years, which analysts say is a potential scenario for Baidu to eventually commercialise its autonomous driving technoglogies. It gained approval last week to test five cars in Beijing without safety drivers.

Baidu's car-making plan is likely to strengthen the concept of "software-defined vehicles," said Jason Chen, transportation analyst at researcher Analysys.

"However, the success of Baidu's car making will also depend on support from government policies, equipment cost reduction, and user demand." All automakers need to transform themselves into more tech-oriented companies as intelligent connectivity will play a much more important role, said Shi Ji, an analyst at Haitong International. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Ship orders slump to 20-year low with owners unsure which green fuel to use

Aptiv unveils new self-driving platform with wireless upgrades

Former Gatwick owner outbids Blackstone for Signature Aviation

First Qatar to Saudi flight to take off after thaw

Heathrow passenger numbers plunged 73% in 2020

China's Baidu to create an intelligent EV company with automaker Geely

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 12:43 AM
Government & Economy

House Democrats set in motion bid to remove Trump from office

[WASHINGTON] House Democrats on Monday began an attempt to remove President Donald Trump from office with a demand...

Jan 12, 2021 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 vaccination centres to be up soon, jabs can be given at polyclinics, GP clinics

[SINGAPORE ] Covid-19 vaccine centres that allow a large number of people to be vaccinated daily will be up and...

Jan 12, 2021 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps career diplomat William Burns as CIA chief

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William Burns as his pick to lead the Central...

Jan 11, 2021 11:48 PM
Consumer

Staples seeks US$2.1b deal for parent of Office Depot

[MASSACHUSETTS] Staples offered to buy the parent of Office Depot in a deal valuing the company at US$2.1 billion,...

Jan 11, 2021 11:42 PM
Energy & Commodities

Engie and Neoen plan US$1.2b solar, storage project in France

[PARIS] Engie and Neoen are planning to invest about US$1.2 billion to build one of the largest solar farms in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AEM Holdings plans to take CEI Ltd private in S$99.7 million buy-out offer

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

CapitaLand Retail China Trust sells Wuhan mall, other premises for 258 million yuan

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for