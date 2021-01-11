You are here

Home > Transport

China's Baidu to create an intelligent EV company with automaker Geely

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 3:02 PM

file7d8gb925m0y14ue3fiy7.jpg
China's search engine giant Baidu Inc said on Monday it will set up a company to partner with car maker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group to make smart electric vehicles (EV), the latest move by a tech company in the fast-evolving sector.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's search engine giant Baidu Inc said on Monday it will set up a company to partner with car maker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group to make smart electric vehicles (EV), the latest move by a tech company in the fast-evolving sector.

Baidu, which has been developing autonomous driving technology and internet connectivity infrastructure, said the new EV company will count on Baidu's intelligent driving capabilities and Geely's car manufacturing expertise.

Geely will also be a strategic investor in the new company, which will be an independent subsidiary of Baidu, Baidu said in the statement.

Reuters reported Baidu's plan to form a smart EV company with the help of Geely last week. Sources told Reuters Baidu would hold a majority stake and absolute voting power in the new firm and that Geely would have a minority stake.

Geely said in a separate statement on Monday the collaboration will be based on Geely's EV-focused platform, Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA).

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Baidu's move comes as many tech companies around the world are racing to develop smart cars, after Tesla Inc's success in commercialising EVs.

Apple is pushing to design an electric vehicle and batteries, aiming at a possible 2024 launch, sources told Reuters last month.

Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba has formed an EV joint venture with China's biggest automaker SAIC Motor Corp while China's Didi Chuxing is making EVs designed for ride hailing services with automaker BYD.

Baidu established its autonomous driving unit Apollo in 2017. The unit mainly supplies technology powered by artificial intelligence and works with automakers such as Geely, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co .

Baidu operates autonomous taxi service Go Robotaxi with safety drivers on board in Beijing, Changsha and Cangzhou, and plans to expand to 30 cities in three years, which analysts say is a potential scenario for Baidu to eventually commercialize its automous driving technoglogies. It gained approval last week to test five cars in Beijing without safety drivers.

Baidu's car-making plan is likely to strengthen the concept of "software-defined vehicles," said Jason Chen, transportation analyst at researcher Analysys.

"However, the success of Baidu's car making will also depend on support from government policies, equipment cost reduction, and user demand." All automakers need to transform themselves into more tech-oriented companies as intelligent connectivity will play a much more important role, said Shi Ji, an analyst at Haitong International.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Ship orders slump 50% with owners unsure which green fuel to use

EV startup Faraday in SPAC merger talks to go public: sources

China approves high-speed railway project worth US$8.82b

Nio may launch mass market vehicles under another marque

Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up: Korea IT News

Indonesian air crash investigator says crashed jet possibly ruptured when hitting waters

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 11, 2021 03:26 PM
Government & Economy

22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 22 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,929.

Jan 11, 2021 03:21 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan's new passport hopes to banish confusion with China

[TAIPEI] Taiwan rolled out a newly redesigned passport on Monday that gives greater prominence to the island's day-...

Jan 11, 2021 03:10 PM
Government & Economy

Global coronavirus cases surpass 90 million in battle on new variant

[BENGALURU] Worldwide coronavirus cases surpassed 90 million on Monday, according to Reuters tally, as nations...

Jan 11, 2021 02:54 PM
Life & Culture

Thousands gather for Japan coming-of-age day despite virus surge

[TOKYO] Young adults dressed to the nines in kimonos gathered at venues in Japan on Monday to celebrate reaching the...

Jan 11, 2021 02:42 PM
Government & Economy

China says WHO team to probe Covid-19 origins will arrive Jan 14

[BEIJING] A World Health Organization (WHO) team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

Three new Senior Counsel take silk

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, China Everbright, Chip Eng Seng, First Reit

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Riverstone to 'buy' as valuation turns attractive

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for