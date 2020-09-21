You are here

China's Didi, BYD to launch co-designed ride-hailing EV: source

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 3:06 PM

China's ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and electric vehicle maker BYD plan to launch this year a test batch of a vehicle they have designed for ride-hailing services, a person familiar with the matter said.
[BEIJING] China's ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and electric vehicle maker BYD plan to launch this year a test batch of a vehicle they have designed for ride-hailing services, a person familiar with the matter said.

BYD received approval from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to sell an electric sedan model called D1 last month, according to government documents. A person close to Didi and BYD's joint venture told Reuters D1 is the purpose-built vehicle for ride hailing services developed by the two firms.

The person, who declined to be named as the information is not public, said the companies were trying to deliver the vehicles to Didi's fleet partner companies within this year.

Shenzhen-based BYD, which is backed by US investor Warren Buffett, was not immediately available for comment.

Didi, which is China's biggest ride hailing service provider, is developing a swathe of auto-related technologies.

It has launched several joint ventures with established automakers including Volkswagen, BAIC, and BYD to develop intelligent vehicles and fleet management.

In 2018, Didi formed an alliance with automakers to develop purpose-built cars for ride-hailing, with the company offering its customer and operational skills to automakers wanting to develop their own ride-hailing services in return for design expertise. D1 is the first known model since the announcement.

The move underscores how tech firms, from software makers for self-driving vehicles to car-sharing platforms, are disrupting traditional automakers amid major shifts towards electric vehicles and pay-per-use models.

Didi is also in the midst of expanding its operations in China with its CEO Cheng Wei setting a goal of completing 100 million orders a day and reaching 800 million monthly active users globally by 2022.

REUTERS

Philippine Airlines pays 80% of 15.9b pesos in refund requests

Britain extends emergency funding for railways ahead of contract shake-up

Nikola founder resigns as chair amid allegations, SEC probe

UK GDP faces US$14b impact from closed US air links

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates on SBS Transit with 'add', upgrades ComfortDelGro

Finnish cruise ship evacuated after running aground in Baltic sea

