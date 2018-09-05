You are here

Home > Transport

China's Didi launches safety revamp after passenger murder

Wed, Sep 05, 2018 - 9:38 AM

2018-08-28T080737Z_900667351_RC1B8BF77940_RTRMADP_3_CHINA-DIDI.JPG
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said on Tuesday it would halt most late-night ride services for a week as it tries to reassure the public following the rape and murder of a passenger.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said on Tuesday it would halt most late-night ride services for a week as it tries to reassure the public following the rape and murder of a passenger.

The company has been slammed by passengers and regulators, including China's transport ministry, after a 20-year-old passenger was raped and murdered by her driver in the eastern city of Wenzhou last month, the second such killing this year.

The company will roll out a series of new safety measures starting Tuesday and halt most late-night ride services starting Saturday for a week, said a company statement.

"Didi Chuxing will do its utmost to strictly meet the bottom line of safety and effectively cooperate with regulators' oversight requests," the company said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

New measures include safety education for drivers with a "safety knowledge test" to pass before driving everyday, upgrades to a police call button and experiments with sound recording of the entire ride.

Didi will also expand its in-house customer service team to 8,000 members by the end of the year.

They add to other measures already taken since the passenger murder that have failed to calm public anger and fears or stem concerns from regulators.

Those include suspending its Hitch service which links up commuters travelling in the same direction, and a pledge to upgrade its SOS button and itinerary sharing functions, among other steps.

Didi Chuxing - which muscled Uber out of China in 2016 after a bruising battle - says it has 30 million drivers and more than 550 million users across its various services.

AFP

Transport

Nam Cheong confident it can avoid another debt revamp

To scrub or not to scrub? That's the question

Singapore govt accepts all advisory panel recommendations for safer path sharing

German car market surges as manufacturers face emissions crunch

Finnair hires Nordea banking executive as new boss

Japan issues evacuation advisories for 1 million as typhoon hits west coast

Editor's Choice

2018-07-23T054234Z_1592599903_RC1B76511FE0_RTRMADP_3_SGX-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Aug share buybacks hit 3-year high on STI slide

as-condo2706.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Real Estate

Measured bid counts in latest Government Land Sales tenders for private housing

Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong confident it can avoid another debt revamp

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-07-23T054234Z_1592599903_RC1B76511FE0_RTRMADP_3_SGX-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Aug share buybacks hit 3-year high on STI slide

as-condo2706.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Real Estate

Measured bid counts in latest Government Land Sales tenders for private housing

BT_20180905_JQIP_3552165.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Startups

Singapore a hub to value, monetise intangible assets: Indranee

nz-sgx-040918 (1).jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Global Invacom, Sunningdale Tech, Falcon Energy, Vicom, Mapletree Logistics Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening