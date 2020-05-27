You are here

China's GAC keeps target of 3% sales growth despite coronavirus pressure

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 11:39 AM

Chinese automaker GAC, which has partnered with Toyota, Honda and FCA, will stick to an annual target of 3 per cent in sales growth this year despite fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, its chairman said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Chinese automaker GAC, which has partnered with Toyota, Honda and FCA, will stick to an annual target of 3 per cent in sales growth this year despite fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, its chairman said.

In a written reply to questions from Reuters, Chairman Zeng Qinghong said the automaker based in the southern city of Guangzhou was studying recovery plans after the virus hit auto sales in China, the world's biggest market.

More than 80 per cent of GAC's supply chain for parts is localised and the firm has two to three months' stock of imported parts, he said, adding that it faces no short-term risk of shortage in supply of such parts.

GAC will research the exports of electric vehicles and launch more electric models under its venture with FCA, Mr Zeng said.

