You are here

Home > Transport

Chinese drone maker DJI says 1b yuan scam involved staff padding parts costs

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 1:35 PM

[SHANGHAI] China's SZ DJI Technology, the world's largest maker of consumer drones, said employees inflating the cost of parts for personal gain led to incidents of suspected corruption that may have caused it to suffer a hit of more than 1 billion yuan (S$200 million) last year.

Privately held DJI said late last week it was "investigating a number of serious cases of corruption at the company leading to losses of more than 1 billion yuan for 2018", in one of the largest cases of corruption involving a Chinese technology company.

On Monday, it offered some more details about the cases, pinning the blame on staff for inflating costs of parts. It also said in a statement it "did not incur a full year loss in 2018".

DJI did not respond to further questions about the matter and its earnings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Founded in 2006, Shenzhen-based DJI is one of a handful of Chinese consumer technology companies to successfully expand overseas, developing North America as its biggest market.

Speaking to Chinese online media outlet The Paper in December, DJI president Luo Zhenhua revealed that the company posted revenue of 18 billion yuan in 2017, 80 per cent of which came from outside of China.

According to an internal notice which begun circulating on Chinese social media on Friday, during an overhaul of management procedures DJI discovered that employees in several parts of its supply chain engaged in "corrupt behaviour" that caused prices to rise on an average of 20 per cent.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the contents of the document, which also said the company fired 45 individuals, most of whom were in research and development as well as procurement.

There has been a spate of cases in recent months in which Chinese tech companies have fired employees citing corruption.

Earlier this month, Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Technology, which is backed by Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group Corp and US ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies, announced it had fired over 80 employees as part of a corruption crackdown.

According to Didi the dismissed individuals had primarily engaged in fraud, profiteering, or violating information security regulation.

And the president of Alibaba Group Holding's video streaming service Youku stepped down and is believed to be talking to Chinese authorities as part of a potential corruption case, the company said in December. 

REUTERS

Transport

Tokyo court denies ex-Nissan chief Ghosn's bail request

14 dead after fire on two vessels off Crimea

How an airline is casting a shadow on India's coming elections

Singapore-based ride-hailing app TADA enters Vietnam

Use your noodle: Tokyo metro offers free food to ease crowding

LG to supply gesture-reading system for Mercedes-Benz, sources say

Editor's Choice

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 The man who sold Thai Express returns
3 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
4 Singapore Airlines' digitalisation plans make room for the little things
5 2019's first home launches sell over 30% of units

Must Read

SL_ sgp_220119_53.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019 could see public works and other moves to prop up economy: report

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
Technology

Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro sets up regional headquarters in Singapore

SL_sgx_281218_37.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Vibrant, M1, Soilbuild Reit, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Keppel Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening