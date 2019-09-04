COE prices continue to dip across the board

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended lower across the board in the latest tender on Wednesday (Sept 4), continuing a dip seen in the previous tender two weeks ago.

The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $31,783, down slightly from $31,917 a fortnight ago. The COE price for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $36,001, down from $38,602.

The premium for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up mostly for bigger cars, finished at $37,912, down from $40,002.

Commercial vehicle COE price closed at $25,502, down from $26,501. Motorcycle premium ended at $4,089, down from $4,301.

Market watchers do not expect large fluctuations in premiums for the rest of the year as a pick-up in replacement demand is offset by uncertain economic conditions.

