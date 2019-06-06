You are here

COE prices end mostly lower except for small cars

Thu, Jun 06, 2019

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower in the latest tender on Thursday (June 6) as a plunge in premiums in the previous exercise sent buyers of smaller cars back to showrooms.

The COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $30,009, up from last fortnight's $27,000 but still lower than in earlier recent exercises which saw prices going past $36,000. It was the only COE which ended higher.

COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $39,728, down from $42,564.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but are used mostly for bigger cars, closed at $42,002, down from $47,000 previously.

Commercial vehicle COE finished at $25,502, down from $27,400. Motorcycle premium settled at $3,090, down from $3,202.

Dealers expect the prevailing economic uncertainty arising from the US-China trade war to keep the car market subdued.

Analyse historical COE data with the Business Times interactive tool

