COE prices largely unchanged; down slightly across the board

The prices of certificates of entitlement (COE) remained largely unchanged from the previous bidding exercise in February, ticking down slightly at the end of Wednesday's (March 4) bidding exercise.

[SINGAPORE] The prices of certificates of entitlement (COE) remained largely unchanged from the previous bidding exercise in February, ticking down slightly at the end of Wednesday's (March 4) bidding exercise.

The Category A COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at S$32,699, inching down 0.9 per cent from S$32,999.

The COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp - Category B - closed at S$32,801, down slightly from S$32,889 previously.

The COE category for motorcycles ended flat at S$4,310 compared with S$4,309 before.

The price for the open category COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed at S$32,500, down 2.5 per cent from S$33,301.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

The commercial vehicle COE price ended at S$24,202, down 3.3 per cent from S$25,001.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Analyse historical COE data with the Business Times interactive tool