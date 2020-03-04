You are here

COE prices largely unchanged; down slightly across the board

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 4:47 PM

doc79jzu5bycf75bf3fe9j_doc6ux8btt7c49f4hzfhbb.jpg
The prices of certificates of entitlement (COE) remained largely unchanged from the previous bidding exercise in February, ticking down slightly at the end of Wednesday's (March 4) bidding exercise.
PHOTO:SPH

The Category A COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at S$32,699, inching down 0.9 per cent from S$32,999.

The COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp - Category B - closed at S$32,801, down slightly from S$32,889 previously.

The COE category for motorcycles ended flat at S$4,310 compared with S$4,309 before.

The price for the open category COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed at S$32,500, down 2.5 per cent from S$33,301.

The commercial vehicle COE price ended at S$24,202, down 3.3 per cent from S$25,001.

THE STRAITS TIMES

