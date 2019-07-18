You are here

Home > Transport

COE quota for August-October to fall 16.5% as record number opt to keep their old cars

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 2:30 PM

SINGAPORE vehicle buyers will be in for a sizeably smaller supply of certificates of entitlement (COEs) for the August-October quota period, in line with the record number of motorists who extended the lifespan of their old cars this year.

The quota, which is determined largely by the number of cars taken off the road in the preceding three months, will shrink by 16.5 per cent to 4,904 a month for cars. This includes the Open category, which can be used for any vehicle except motorcycles but ends up almost exclusively for cars.

The quota for Category A (cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp) will contract by 25.8 per cent to 2,112 a month. Category B (cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp) will be reduced by 8.6 per cent to 2,083 a month. The Open category shrinks by 5.3 per cent to 709 a month.

The quota for commercial vehicle COEs will contract the most severely, by 27.3 per cent to 566 pieces a month. Motorcycle buyers will have 1,477 COEs a month, or 17.7 per cent fewer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Industry observers said weakening consumer sentiment on the back of slower economic growth should mitigate the upward pressure on prices that a small quota typically causes.

Also, with a record number of car buyers keeping their cars beyond 10 years, replacement demand will be lower.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Transport

Cathay Pacific sees pressure on yields due to intense competition

Volvo launches cost cutting measures as trade war dents profit again

Geely's sports-car icon Lotus maps route under Chinese ownership

United Airlines pushes Boeing for production decision on 797 jet

Small car COE falls, big car COE soars

How North Korea's Kim gets his luxury cars

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

nz_ NODX_180725.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute will add to S'pore exporters' woes

nz_ SGX_180726.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b
5 Hyflux says S$535m rescue deal is Utico's valuation; deal still on the table
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares jump 7.9% on heavy volume, sparking SGX query

yves bouvier.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore 'Fort Knox' said to be up for sale as Swiss owner fights Russian tycoon

Jul 18, 2019
Garage

Ho Chi Minh City joins Singapore's network of innovation hubs

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China's top LPG buyer considering Singapore IPO for trading unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly