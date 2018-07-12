You are here

Home > Transport

COE supply expands for August to October; lower premiums expected

Thu, Jul 12, 2018 - 10:58 AM

colin-coe-12.jpg
There will be 12.5 per cent more certificates of entitlement (COEs) for the next three-month quota period starting from August.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] There will be 12.5 per cent more certificates of entitlement (COEs) for the next three-month quota period starting from August.

In a statement on Thursday, the Land Transport Authority said that there will be 9,225 COEs per month from August to October - up from 8,202.

Car buyers will have 6,912 COEs per month, or 5.7 per cent more than now.

Motorcyclists will get the biggest increase, with their quota rising 55.7 per cent to 1,639 COEs per month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Industry watchers expect the expanded supply to further dampen premiums, which are now at their lowest in almost 10 years for cars.

In the latest bidding exercise on July 4, the premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp fell by 26.7 per cent to S$25,000.

The COE price for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp dropped by 8.6 per cent to S$31,000.

The premium for Open COEs, which can be used for any vehicle except motorcycles, but which is used mostly for cars, fell by 9.9 per cent to S$31,001.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Transport

BMW set to become first beneficiary of China's auto reforms

CAAS partners European safety regulator and Airbus to develop standards for unmanned aircraft systems

Nasa commercial crew program for space station faces delays: report

SIA to expand direct services to US

ST Engg Land Systems bags S$54m bus deal

Tesla plots bold China factory move, stays silent on cost

Editor's Choice

KIM_SGX16.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook

BT_20180712_ABCERTIS11_3498268.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Safe as houses, from Singapore to Qatar

BT_20180712_YOENBLOC12_3498362.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Real Estate

Smaller plots still in en bloc game

Most Read

1 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate
4 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
5 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

colin-coe-12.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global

doc70z2syr7wcjo7aqtcbg_doc70z6cxk77idwj5kv6it.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

colin-tkm-12.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Consumer

Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening