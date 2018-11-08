COEs end mixed

Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mixed in the latest tender Thursday - the first with an expanded quota.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $28,199, up from $25,556 three weeks ago. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $32,302, up from $31,302.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for cars, ended at $32,000, down from $32,900.

Commercial vehicle COE finished unchanged at $29,501. Motorcycle premium closed at $2,509, down from $3,951.

Motor traders attributed the results to a longer three-week gap between the last tender exercise and Thursday's, which resulted in more bookings. Most intervals are two weeks, but because some months are longer, tenders are occasionally three weeks apart.

The recently conclude Cars @ Expo sales bazaar had also contributed to a healthier order bank.

