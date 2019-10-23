You are here

Home > Transport

COEs end mixed

Wed, Oct 23, 2019 - 4:23 PM

doc77nncu2cz8k1kxl0p7nj_doc6v0dknopm075lf8o8a.jpg
Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mixed in the latest tender Wednesday (Oct 23) - the last exercise before the next, slightly smaller quota kicks in next month.
SPH

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mixed in the latest tender Wednesday (Oct 23) - the last exercise before the next, slightly smaller quota kicks in next month.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $32,309, down from $34,001 previously. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $41,805, a touch higher than the previous $41,361.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed at $42,020, up from $41,001.

Commercial vehicle COE ended at $26,001, down from $26,509. Motorcycle premium finished at $3,889, up slightly from $3,800 two weeks ago.

Motor traders expect premiums to hover at these current levels, with marginal movements up or down - thanks to a smaller-than-expected dip in supply in the Nov-Jan quota. The quota for car COEs for instance, will only shrink by 1.9 per cent in the next three-month period.

THE STRAITS TIMES

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Lion Air families to meet Indonesia safety agency ahead of report

Tesla's futuristic door handles blamed for death in fiery wreck

Boeing replaces head of commercial plane division amid 737 Max crisis

High crimes on the high seas

Renault chairman vows to get Nissan alliance back on track

Hover-taxi whizzes over Singapore, firm eyes Asian push

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly