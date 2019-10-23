COEs end mixed

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mixed in the latest tender Wednesday (Oct 23) - the last exercise before the next, slightly smaller quota kicks in next month.

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mixed in the latest tender Wednesday (Oct 23) - the last exercise before the next, slightly smaller quota kicks in next month.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $32,309, down from $34,001 previously. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $41,805, a touch higher than the previous $41,361.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed at $42,020, up from $41,001.

Commercial vehicle COE ended at $26,001, down from $26,509. Motorcycle premium finished at $3,889, up slightly from $3,800 two weeks ago.

Motor traders expect premiums to hover at these current levels, with marginal movements up or down - thanks to a smaller-than-expected dip in supply in the Nov-Jan quota. The quota for car COEs for instance, will only shrink by 1.9 per cent in the next three-month period.

