COEs end mixed, price difference between big and small car premiums narrows

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mixed at the latest tender on Wednesday (Nov 20) as year-end promotions countered prevailing market weakness on the back of economic uncertainty.

The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished higher at S$32,000, a hike from S$30,000 two weeks ago. Premiums for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed lower at S$39,700, down from S$40,009.

COEs in the Open category, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which end up mostly for bigger cars, inched upwards to S$40,889, from S$40,101 previously.

This narrows the price difference between COEs for small and big cars to S$7,700, from S$10,000 at the tender a fortnight ago.

Commercial vehicle COE prices closed lower at S$24,502, down from S$25,392. Motorcycle premiums also ended lower at S$3,921, down from S$4,100.

