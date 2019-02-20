COEs end mostly higher in latest tender

Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mostly higher in the latest tender on Wednesday (Feb 20) as motor dealers continued to clear a healthy order bank in the face of a smaller COE supply.

[SINGAPORE] Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mostly higher in the latest tender on Wednesday (Feb 20) as motor dealers continued to clear a healthy order bank in the face of a smaller COE supply.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp ended at $26,301, up from $25,689. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $35,403, up from $34,509.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed at $36,667, up from $35,310.

Commercial vehicle COE finished at $26,914, up marginally from $26,378.

Motorcycle premium bucked the trend by ending at $3,689, down from $3,709.

Industry watchers reckon premiums will start to slide once the current order bank bolsterd by last month's Singapore Motorshow is fulfilled.

Analyse historical COE data with the Business Times interactive tool

