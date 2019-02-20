You are here

Home > Transport

COEs end mostly higher in latest tender

Wed, Feb 20, 2019 - 4:32 PM

doc745rjg3onefjmv7c10m_doc6uc5g06z6w2rkx5n9qc.jpg
Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mostly higher in the latest tender on Wednesday (Feb 20) as motor dealers continued to clear a healthy order bank in the face of a smaller COE supply.
SPH

[SINGAPORE]  Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mostly higher in the latest tender on Wednesday (Feb 20) as motor dealers continued to clear a healthy order bank in the face of a smaller COE supply.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp ended at $26,301, up from $25,689. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $35,403, up from $34,509.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed at $36,667, up from $35,310.

Commercial vehicle COE finished at $26,914, up marginally from $26,378.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Motorcycle premium bucked the trend by ending at $3,689, down from $3,709.

Industry watchers reckon premiums will start to slide once the current order bank bolsterd by last month's Singapore Motorshow is fulfilled.

Analyse historical COE data with the Business Times interactive tool

Error: Embedded data could not be displayed.

Transport

Cathay Pacific sees 2018 profit beating expectations, shares surge

Malaysia nears deal with China to revive US$20b rail project

UK to expand drone no-fly zones near airports next month

Ford pulls out of South America truck business, closes Brazil plant

US airlines to offer non-binary gender options

Piracy in Asia on the decline, for now

Editor's Choice

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

BT_20190220_BARKER_3701314.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas probe can't be rushed as deals took place overseas

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Trump may worsen global car market slump
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
5 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CAPITA_200219_37.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Q4 profit jumps 71.2% to S$475.7m

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel delivers jackup rig to Grupo R in sale and leaseback deal

AK_sgskyline_2002.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore property not set for 'big bump', CapitaLand says

Feb 20, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA plans to regulate for more transparent telco bills

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening