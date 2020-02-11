You are here

Collins Aerospace opens Singapore Innovation Hub, inks 12-year agreement with SIA

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 11:11 AM
Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of New York-listed United Technologies Corp, has opened its Singapore Innovation Hub.
PHOTO: COLLINS AEROSPACE SYSTEMS

COLLINS Aerospace Systems, a unit of New York-listed United Technologies Corp, has opened its Singapore Innovation Hub.

The 10,000 square foot facility in Changi will develop and standardise advanced digital and automation technologies for the company's maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and manufacturing operations here.

The innovation hub is expected to add more than 40 new jobs in disciplines such as robotics and automation engineering, software development and data science, Collins Aerospace said on Tuesday.

It will also house one of three centres of excellence for additive technologies for the company, focusing on advancing additive manufacturing capabilities and techniques.

Collins Aerospace has committed to deliver more than 40 proof-of-concepts (POCs) from the facility over the next five years. These POCs are expected to evolve into new product and enhanced service offerings for its MRO customers.

"The Innovation Hub will play a critical role in helping Collins Aerospace evolve our MRO shops by combining data science with state-of-the-art robotic and automation technology, to enhance customer connectivity," said Bob Butz, general manager and vice-president of global repair services at the firm.

"This is a significant step toward creating a more seamless travel experience for the flying public."

On Monday, Collins Aerospace announced that it has entered into a 12-year agreement with Singapore Airlines (SIA) to support the flag carrier's fleet of Boeing B787 aircraft through Collins' Dispatch flight hour programme.

The Dispatch programme provides high-performance avionics and communications assets to customers around the world. Under the agreement, SIA will have access to on-site spares, maintenance services such as upgrades, Collins Aerospace's worldwide 787 asset pools and technical assistance.

"With thousands of aircraft covered globally, Dispatch is a proven, cost-effective solution for our customers, reducing or eliminating the need for a spares inventory, delivering quality repairs, and improving aircraft availability," said Craig Bries, vice-president and general manager of avionics service and support for Collins Aerospace.

SIA and Collins Aerospace have existing service agreements that cover SIA's A350 fleet, SilkAir's Boeing 737 fleet and Scoot's Boeing 787 aircraft.

