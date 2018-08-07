You are here

Home > Transport

ComfortDelGro launches seat booking app for its private buses

App booking will first be rolled out for its popular Tanjong Rhu to Shenton Way premium service
Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM
ann@sph.com.sg

Singapore

COMFORTDELGRO Bus (CDG Bus) has launched an on-demand booking app which will guarantee commuters a seat on its private charter buses.

The app, called "CDGBus OnDemand", is similar to that already in use by its sister company in Australia, said the unit of listed transport

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Subaru books worst quarterly profit in five years on US sales slump

Daimler in talks to make electric Smart cars in China

Billionaires are sensing the call of the seven seas

For these billionaires, it’s all about cruise fleets

ComfortDelGro launches seat booking app for its private bus charter services

Editor's Choice

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BT_20180806_KOPI6_3522836.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tapping buoyant water industry prospects

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
5 OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180720_ABSGX20_3506496.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX amends listing rules after MAS accepts corporate governance council’s recommendations

SGX.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel, CapitaLand Mall Trust top corporate governance rankings again

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening