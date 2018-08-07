You are here
ComfortDelGro launches seat booking app for its private buses
App booking will first be rolled out for its popular Tanjong Rhu to Shenton Way premium service
Singapore
COMFORTDELGRO Bus (CDG Bus) has launched an on-demand booking app which will guarantee commuters a seat on its private charter buses.
The app, called "CDGBus OnDemand", is similar to that already in use by its sister company in Australia, said the unit of listed transport
