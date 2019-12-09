You are here

Construction of Jurong West, Bahar Junction stations on Jurong Region Line to start in 2020

Mon, Dec 09, 2019 - 12:41 PM

[SINGAPORE] Construction works for two stations on the new Jurong Region Line (JRL) are expected to start in 2020 and slated for completion in 2026.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

[SINGAPORE] Construction works for two stations on the new Jurong Region Line (JRL) are expected to start in 2020 and slated for completion in 2026.

The two stations are Jurong West and Bahar Junction, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday.

The contract, valued at around S$210 million, was awarded to China Railway 11 Bureau Group, the LTA said.

The stations will form part of JRL, Singapore's seventh MRT line, which is set to open in three stages from 2026. Comprising 24 stations, the line was announced last year to improve connectivity in the Jurong area, with the aim of boosting the area's transformation into a second Central Business District.

The LTA said the contract covers the design and construction of both the stations and 1.15km of viaducts.

Jurong West station is located in Jurong West Avenue 2 and adjacent to Jurong West Street 23. The station will feature a single platform with trains that are bound for both Choa Chu Kang and Jurong Pier.

Bahar Junction station will have two platforms connected by a 100m sheltered bridge with travelators. One platform will have trains heading to Choa Chu Kang and Jurong Pier, while the other platform will have trains heading to Peng Kang Hill.

In the statement, the LTA said that China Railway 11 Bureau Group has an established track records of infrastructure projects such as being involved in the construction of three MRT stations and their railway viaducts, as well as the integrated rail and road viaduct on the East-West Line's Tuas West Extension.

In September this year, the LTA awarded contracts to build the first five stations - Choa Chu Kang, Choa Chu Kang West, Tengah, Hong Kah and Corporation - on the JRL.

The medium-capacity JRL is forecast to serve more than 500,000 daily commuters in the long term when the area's planned projects are fully realised.

THE STRAITS TIMES

