You are here

Home > Transport

Coronavirus measures hit London black cab business

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 11:06 AM

rk_londonblackcab_201120.jpg
Many London taxi drivers rent their instantly-recognisable black cabs from fleet companies such as GB Taxi Services, where Georgiou is one of the owners.
PHOTO: COMFORTDELGRO

[EPPING, United Kingdom] Tony Georgiou sighed as he stood in front of a field full of parked taxi cabs, admitting he has lost count of how many are there.

Many London taxi drivers rent their instantly-recognisable black cabs from fleet companies such as GB Taxi Services, where Georgiou is...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

SIA, SilkAir to resume flights to San Francisco, Nagoya from December 2020

Airbus, Boeing expected to turn to hybrid engine technology for new planes: lessor

Switch to electric vehicles could 'end oil era': analysis

As travel bubbles kick off, don't expect a miracle

Jefferies Equity upgrades Cathay Pacific to a 'buy'

As regulators prepare to weigh in on 737 MAX, FAA's global dominance fades

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 20, 2020 11:01 AM
Technology

Santa, barred from malls and chimneys, enters homes via interactive video

[BENGALURU] Santa cannot sit with children in shopping malls this year, but they can still tell him their Christmas...

Nov 20, 2020 11:00 AM
Companies & Markets

SIA, SilkAir to resume flights to San Francisco, Nagoya from December 2020

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) and its regional wing SilkAir will reinstate flights to San Francisco and Nagoya between...

Nov 20, 2020 10:53 AM
Consumer

Australia's Crown readies high-stakes casino tower yet pledges remain outstanding

[SYDNEY] Pledges Crown Resorts made to win approval for a US$1.6 billion casino tower are far from materialising on...

Nov 20, 2020 10:44 AM
Government & Economy

Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests: source

[HANOI] Vietnam has threatened to shut down Facebook in the country if it does not bow to government pressure to...

Nov 20, 2020 09:59 AM
Garage

BuzzFeed to acquire HuffPost from Verizon Media

[NEW YORK] After falling prey to some of the same business difficulties that have plagued newspapers and magazines,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, Straits Trading, Koufu, DBS, Singtel

Singapore stocks open higher on Friday; STI up 0.4%

DoctorxDentist's headache grows as MOH, medical bodies lean on platform

Revolut Singapore loses heavyweight compliance chief

Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers complete merger: Singtel

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for