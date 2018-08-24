You are here

Home > Transport

Court gives Malaysia nod to sell superyacht seized in 1MDB probe

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 6:43 PM

file71d4t91bbc910yrt9m7l.jpg
The interior of the Equanimity. A Malaysian court on Friday granted an application by the government to sell a US$250 million luxury yacht allegedly bought with money stolen from scandal-tainted state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
SPH

[KUALA LUMPUR] A Malaysian court on Friday granted an application by the government to sell a US$250 million luxury yacht allegedly bought with money stolen from scandal-tainted state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The Cayman Islands-flagged Equanimity was handed over to Malaysia by Indonesian authorities earlier this month after it was impounded in Bali.

The 91m yacht was allegedly bought by fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, with funds diverted from 1MDB, according to lawsuits filed by the US Department of Justice as part of a kleptocracy investigation that traced billions of dollars taken from the fund.

Malaysian police filed criminal charges against Low on Friday although his whereabouts are still unknown.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Low is regarded as having been close to former prime minister Najib Razak, who last month was charged with money laundering and abuse of power in connection with funds transferred from a former unit of 1MDB.

The Admiralty Court in Kuala Lumpur gave the government clearance to sell the Equanimity after a one-and-a-half hour hearing, without the presence of representatives from the yacht's owner.

"It doesn't affect the case, if they're interested, they should come before this court," said Ong Chee Kwan, one of the lawyers representing the Malaysian government and 1MDB.

"We have not been approached by anybody, no lawyers have entered an appearance in court."

Before the hearing, Equanimity (Cayman) Ltd, which claims ownership of the yacht, said in a statement that it had not received any "legally valid notice" of the application for the sale or of the court hearing.

"To move for a sale in Malaysia immediately would be a remarkable violation of due process and international legal comity, and would call into question the actual ownership of the yacht for a potential buyer," the company said in the statement.

A spokesman for Low issued a statement through attorneys describing the planned sale of the yacht as further proof that Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had no interest in following a fair and just legal process.

"This illegal and costly act once again shows Mahathir's interests are purely political and that he has no respect for the rule of law," the statement said.

Once valuers have appraised the yacht, the government will put it up for sale by public tender, and the proceeds would be held by the court until it is determined who should receive the money, the government's lawyers said.

The Equanimity has an interior clad in marble and gold leaf, a spa and sauna, a 20-metre swimming pool, a movie theatre, a lift and a helipad, according to yachtcharterfleet.com, a website for luxury charters.

"Because the costs of maintaining it is so high, the longer it is maintained at this cost the more the value of the vessel is diminished, so we want to get it sold as soon as possible," Mr Ong said.

REUTERS

Transport

Noteholders back Pacific Radiance's debt revamp

Japan enlists 21 firms including Uber and Airbus for flying-car plan

Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for US$99m

Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source

Fincantieri extends exit offer for Vard to Sept 5

Fire contained at Tesla's car production factory in California

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit can be sponsor's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
3 Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf
4 SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul
5 Stocks to watch: Nam Cheong, HG Metal, iFast, Singtel
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGfactory_270418_2.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output eases again in July, posting 6% growth in line with expectations

BP_SGfactory_270418_2.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore visitor arrivals, hotel room revenue up in Q1; tourist spending dips

Aug 24, 2018
Transport

Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening