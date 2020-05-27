Covid-19 to accelerate shifts in global supply chains but Singapore can still play to strengths

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE COVID-19 pandemic will accelerate shifts in global supply chains; and while there is no telling how supply chains will eventually be reconfigured, it is likely that they will be relocated nearer to final demand markets, said Minister for Trade and Industry (MTI) Chan Chun...
