You are here
STRAIT TALK
Crystal ball for the shipping industry
In the past half-century, the industry has seen 'disruptions' such as the shipping container and may seen even more in the way of zero-CO2 and autonomous vessels
MAJOR international freight transport insurer TT Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Those 50 years have seen a transformation in the liner shipping industry, to the extent that what we have now bears no resemblance to the days when conventional general cargo ships still carried virtually
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg