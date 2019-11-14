You are here

Home > Transport

Daimler to cut jobs to save 1b euros by end-2022

Thu, Nov 14, 2019 - 9:19 PM

doc77z1yp1hal019716ddro_doc77uvbexvc9x1mbq7ck2e.jpg
Daimler said Thursday it planned to cut jobs to save more than 1 billion euros (S$1.5 billion) by the end of 2022, as the German luxury carmaker grapples with an expensive switch to greener vehicles.
REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] Daimler said Thursday it planned to cut jobs to save more than 1 billion euros (S$1.5 billion) by the end of 2022, as the German luxury carmaker grapples with an expensive switch to greener vehicles.

The Mercedes-Benz maker has also been hit by expensive recalls, a slowing global market and a 870-million-euro fine in September for having sold vehicles that did not conform with legal emissions limits.

"By the end of 2022, Mercedes-Benz Cars plans to save more than 1 billion euros in personnel costs. To this end, jobs are to be reduced," the company said in a statement.

"The expanded range of plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles is leading to cost increases that will have a negative impact on Mercedes-Benz Cars' return on sales," it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Like its rivals, the Stuttgart-based firm is spending billions in the shift towards the electric, autonomous vehicles of the future.

SEE ALSO

Austrian Airlines to slash jobs over 'brutal competition'

The German car industry as a whole is confronting weaker-than-expected growth, weighed down by US-China trade conflicts and Brexit uncertainty.

The setbacks pushed Daimler into a net loss of 1.2 billion euros in the second quarter, its first three-month loss in 10 years.

The company did not say how many jobs would be cut.

But the Sueddeutsche Zeitung last week reported, citing an email sent to staff by the group's works council, that it would cut 1,100 management jobs worldwide.

AFP

Transport

Emirates to end Singapore-Brisbane flights

Indonesia bus collision kills seven

Asia's biggest airline meeting cancelled due to Hong Kong unrest

Trump says will make decision on auto tariffs 'very soon'

ComfortDelGro Q3 net profit falls 10.8%

Euronav picks Linggi Port as supply base for marine fuels

BREAKING

Nov 14, 2019 08:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Singtel posts first quarterly loss of S$668m on Airtel provision

SINGTEL posted its first quarterly loss on Thursday with a S$668 million net loss in the second quarter, against...

Nov 14, 2019 08:32 PM
Banking & Finance

NETS CEO Jeffrey Goh to step down

CHIEF executive officer of the Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS) Jeffrey Goh will step down from his post, the...

Nov 14, 2019 08:31 PM
Companies & Markets

UOB Kay Hian posts 15% rise in Q3 net profit to S$20.3m

UOB Kay Hian Holdings on Thursday posted a 14.7 per cent increase in net profit to S$20.3 million for its third...

Nov 14, 2019 07:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Dairies earnings lead F&N's 24% net profit increase for FY19

CONSUMER group Fraser and Neave (F&N) on Thursday posted a 23.5 per cent increase in net profit to S$152.6...

Nov 14, 2019 07:16 PM
Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Asia posts 9.2% rise in Q3 net profit to S$3.4m

HONG Leong Asia on Thursday announced third-quarter net profit rose 9.2 per cent to S$3.4 million, even as gross...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly