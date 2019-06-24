You are here

Home > Transport

Daimler warns on 2019 profit outlook as diesel issues bite

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 6:59 AM

AK_dmr_2406.jpg
Daimler cut its 2019 earnings outlook on Sunday after lifting provisions for issues related to its diesel vehicles by hundreds of millions of euros.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] Daimler cut its 2019 earnings outlook on Sunday after lifting provisions for issues related to its diesel vehicles by hundreds of millions of euros.

Group earnings before interest and tax this year are now expected to be at last year's level, the carmaker said, against a previous estimate for a slight increase. Earnings will be affected in the second quarter, it said.

The revision is related to an expected increase in expenses linked to "various ongoing governmental proceedings and measures" with regard to Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles, the company said.

The increase in the provision is likely to be "a high three-digit million euro amount", it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A spokesman declined to be more specific on the size of the provision increase and would not elaborate on the nature of the diesel issues behind the decision.

However, Sunday's profit warning follows news over the weekend that Daimler must recall 60,000 Mercedes diesel cars in Germany after regulators found that they were fitted with software aimed at distorting emissions tests.

The transportation ministry said it was expanding its investigation into further models.

The Stuttgart-based owner of Mercedes-Benz is being investigated for its diesel emissions in Europe and the United States. It issued a similar profit warning on diesel issues in October.

In April, EU antitrust regulators charged BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler with colluding to block the rollout of clean emissions technology.

While Daimler was a whistleblower in that case and said at the time that it expected to avoid fines, BMW booked a provision of more than 1 billion euros (S$1.54 billion).

Daimler also said it was reducing its forecast for the return on sales for Mercedes-Benz vans.

It now sees a return between minus 2 per cent and minus 4 per cent, below its previous forecast of a return on sales of 0 per cent to 2 per cent.

On Monday, car executives are due to meet with government officials and experts at the chancellery in Berlin to talk about the future of the car industry.

Daimler is one of a number of German automakers massively expanding in electric vehicles as European regulators clamp down on toxic diesel emissions.

REUTERS

Transport

Paris aims to beat Olympics 2024 traffic with flying taxis

American Airlines pilots appeal to Boeing CEO for Max simulator time

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

India asks scooter, bike makers to draw up plan for electric vehicles: sources

This scooter madness must end

Rolls-Royce chief looks to the electric-jet future

Editor's Choice

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KRSKY_3816498.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Real Estate

40% of Sky Everton units sold

Most Read

1 Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan
2 Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine
3 Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers
4 Show me the money: What's wrong with the startups picture?
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Cromwell E-Reit, Straits Trading, Del Monte

Must Read

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KELPMLEE24_3816328.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Bloc on its own cannot control big powers, but together can make their voices heard: PM Lee

file74nqj1n8g7nyz83f8u8.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
ASEAN Business

Small businesses across Asia-Pacific turning to new funding sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening