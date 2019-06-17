You are here

Home > Transport

Damaged Japanese tanker arrives at UAE anchorage

Mon, Jun 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Dubai

A JAPANESE tanker, attacked in the Gulf in an incident that sparked a new standoff between Washington and Tehran, "arrived safely" on Sunday at an anchorage off the UAE, its management said.

The Kokuka Courageous was carrying highly flammable methanol through the Gulf of Oman on Thursday when it and the Norwegian-operated Front Altair were rocked by explosions.

The US and Saudi Arabia have accused Iran of responsibility.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Kokuka Courageous has arrived safely at the designated anchorage at Sharjah", an emirate neighbouring Dubai, the vessel's Singapore-based BSM Ship Management said in a statement on Sunday.

The crew, who remained on board, were "safe and well", it said, adding that a damage assessment and preparations for transferring the ship's cargo would start "once the port authorities have completed their standard security checks and formalities."

BSM Ship Management had said earlier that Kokuka Courageous was heading towards an anchorage on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates, facing the Gulf of Oman.

The other ship, the Front Altair, has left Iran's territorial waters, multiple sources said on Saturday.

It was "heading toward the Fujairah-Khor Fakkan area in the United Arab Emirates", the ports chief of Iran's southern province of Hormozgan told the semi-official news agency ISNA.

A spokeswoman for Frontline Management, the Norwegian company which owns the ship, said "all 23 crew members of the tanker departed Iran" and flew to Dubai on Saturday.

The US military on Friday released grainy footage that it said showed an Iranian patrol boat removing an "unexploded limpet mine" from the Japanese vessel. Tehran has vehemently denied any involvement.  AFP

Transport

Lufthansa lowers 2019 targets over 'low-cost' competition

War risk insurance spirals higher for Middle East tankers

Same source behind tanker, airport attacks, says Saudi Arabia

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Court grants American Airlines' request to end "devastating" slowdown by unions

VW aims to raise 1.9b euros from Traton truck unit IPO

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_170619_4.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership

BT_20190617_NRFRASERS17BX0M_3810606.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

Frasers Hospitality to grow footprint in Europe with Malmaison, Capri brands

BT_20190617_ABTOP17_3810549.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Circles.Life has a game plan for growth

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, FLT, AusGroup, A-Smart Holdings
2 Frasers Property, ESR acquire 4.7 ha Australia site; secures Nissan as anchor tenant
3 Huawei files to trademark mobile OS around the world after US ban
4 71 Robinson Road quietly put on the market
5 Korean Air CEO's widow, ‘nut-rage’ daughter avoid jail time for smuggling luxury goods

Must Read

BP_UOB_170619_4.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership

BT_20190617_NRFRASERS17BX0M_3810606.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

Frasers Hospitality to grow footprint in Europe with Malmaison, Capri brands

BP_durian_170619_5.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deploying blockchain in durian trade is bearing fruit

BP_Jakarta_170619_6.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
ASEAN Business

E-opportunities in Indonesia's Industry 4.0

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening