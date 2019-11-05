You are here

Home > Transport

Delhi banishes some cars in hope of clearing the air

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New Delhi

AUTHORITIES in the Indian capital on Monday banished from the roads cars with number plates ending in an odd number in a bid to cut hazardous air pollution shrouding the city.

The US Embassy air quality index, which measures the concentration of tiny PM 2.5 particles, exceeded 500, indicating serious aggravation of heart and lung disease, and premature mortality in people with existing diseases and the elderly. Pollution at this level also means serious risk of effects on the respiratory systems of the general population.

The city government has declared a public health emergency, and imposed an "odd-even" system on private vehicles, at least until Nov 15.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Monday, drivers with even-numbered licence plates were the lucky ones. Morning traffic was thin and drivers appeared to be obeying the rule - a Reuters reporter saw no vehicles with odd-numbered licence plates on the streets.

SEE ALSO

Toxic air in India declared public health emergency

"It's a huge inconvenience because I'm not going to make it on time for my meetings," said Sagar Bajaj, 29, struggling to find a taxi in central Delhi's busy Connaught Place. Mr Bajaj said he normally drives to work but his car's licence plate ends in an odd number.

Ride-hailing services were exempt from the rule and both Uber and Ola had announced they would not impose surge pricing for the duration of the odd-even scheme.

Vehicular exhaust along with emissions from industry contribute more than 50 per cent of Delhi's air pollution on most days through the year, according to estimates.

The city also ordered schools shut on Monday. Authorities have also ordered all construction work to stop.

A government monitor on Sunday showed air quality had hit the worst level for the year, at 494 on a scale of 500. The level was well above 400 early on Monday. REUTERS

Transport

E-scooters banned from Singapore footpaths in addition to roads

Compulsory registration for drones from Jan 2 next year

Merkel cheers on VW's electric push as climate critique grows

Cebu Pacific places US$4.8b Airbus order

IAG agrees to buy Spain's Air Europa

Ryanair growth to stall as MAX jets delayed until at least March

BREAKING

Nov 5, 2019 12:27 AM
Banking & Finance

Barclays faces SEC probe into sales of property-backed bonds

[LONDON] US regulators are investigating whether Barclays Plc violated securities laws after a former trader at the...

Nov 5, 2019 12:18 AM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Nov 5, 2019 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson's Conservatives have 7-point lead over Labour

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have a seven percentage-point lead over the opposition...

Nov 5, 2019 12:01 AM
Real Estate

Apple pledges US$2.5b for affordable California housing

[NEW YORK] Apple Inc will contribute US$2.5 billion toward easing the housing crisis in California, joining other...

Nov 4, 2019 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

Top lawyer declines to testify in impeachment inquiry

[WASHINGTON] The White House's top national security lawyer declined to appear for a scheduled deposition Monday...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly