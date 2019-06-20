You are here

Delta Air not expecting flight cancellations as result of tech issue

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 10:44 AM

BP_Delta Air_200619_70.jpg
Delta Air Lines said it was not expecting flight cancellations as a result of a technical glitch that had affected booking, check-in and boarding services.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Delta Air Lines said it was not expecting flight cancellations as a result of a technical glitch that had affected booking, check-in and boarding services.

"While we expect flight delays to extend into the evening at some of our busiest domestic hubs due to this issue and weather, we do not expect any technology-related cancellations," the US airline said in a statement.

"Delta is slowing flights into our busiest hub in Atlanta to reduce congestion."

Some travellers took to social media to express frustration at flight delays caused by the problems.

"Delta, my wife and 3 year old son have been in the airport waiting on your attendants for 3 hours. Way to make a trip to Disney great," wrote one user on Twitter.

REUTERS

