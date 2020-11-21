You are here

Home > Transport

Delta, WestJet scrap planned joint venture after US demands

Sat, Nov 21, 2020 - 12:45 PM

nz_delta_211187.jpg
Delta Air Lines and Canada's WestJet said late on Friday they had scrapped a proposed US-Canada joint venture after the US government demanded changes the airlines insisted were "unreasonable and unacceptable".
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Delta Air Lines and Canada's WestJet said late on Friday they had scrapped a proposed US-Canada joint venture after the US government demanded changes the airlines insisted were "unreasonable and unacceptable".

Last month, the US Transportation Department as part of its tentative antitrust immunity approval said it would require the carriers to remove Swoop, an ultra low-cost carrier affiliate of WestJet, from the alliance, and divest 16 takeoff and landing slots at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

The airlines said in a filing that the US demands were "arbitrary and capricious" especially the slot divestitures.

They had argued the alliance would "optimise aircraft utilisation, enhance schedules and lower costs". The airlines said in a joint statement they remain committed to developing a joint venture "but in the meantime will explore deepening the alliance". The US Transportation Department did not immediately comment on Friday.

The Delta-WestJet joint venture would have had a combined 27 per cent share of scheduled air carrier transborder capacity, while the dominant carrier, Air Canada, has 45 per cent.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

WestJet is owned by private equity firm Onex.

Canada, with 38 million people, is the second-largest US international passenger air market after Mexico, with Toronto flights accounting for over 50 per cent of transborder air travel demand.

US-Canada transborder flight capacity has grown 15 per cent over the last five years to 39 million seats annually, but passenger traffic has plummeted sharply in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airlines' application had been pending with US officials for more than two years. The Canadian Competition Bureau conducted its own review and granted an unconditional "no action" letter in June 2019.

US air carriers had urged slot divestitures at LaGuardia, noting American Airlines, Delta and United Air Lines control 83 per cent of all slots, with Delta controlling 45 per cent of flights.

WestJet and Delta said losing slots would deprive them "of critical operating rights at one of the most important strategic hubs in Delta's global network at a time when Delta is investing billions of dollars of its own capital in a comprehensive facilities improvement project at this airport".

They would be forced, the airlines added, "to sell these strategic corporate assets during a global pandemic that has inflicted an unprecedented crisis on this industry, virtually ensuring that they would be sold at a fire sale price".

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Air travel bubble will go on, Hong Kong visitors to take Covid-19 test on arrival: CAAS

Jaguar seeks to block US imports of Porsche, Audi SUVs

Tesla shatters records in climb to Nasdaq's top performing spot

Grab to add platform fee after Singapore competition watchdog drops restrictions

SIA, SilkAir to resume flights to San Francisco, Nagoya from Dec

Seadrill sees depressed drilling rig demand until late 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 21, 2020 01:47 PM
Technology

Twitter to hand @POTUS account to Biden on inauguration day

[WASHINGTON] Twitter will hand control of the presidential @POTUS account to Joe Biden when he is sworn in on...

Nov 21, 2020 01:35 PM
Garage

Luminar to supply lidar sensors for Intel subsidiary's self-driving fleet

[DETROIT] Luminar Technologies, the self-driving sensor startup that is about to go public, said on Friday that it...

Nov 21, 2020 01:27 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong adds 45 virus cases, highest in three months: HK01

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong added 45 new coronavirus cases Saturday, the highest daily toll in three months, news site...

Nov 21, 2020 01:16 PM
Government & Economy

Wind-down of loan programmes seen raising odds of more Fed action

[NEW YORK] The US Treasury Department's request that the Federal Reserve (Fed) wind down several emergency lending...

Nov 21, 2020 12:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

China says carbon trading scheme will cover 2,267 power plants in phase one

[SHANGHAI] China's long-awaited nationwide emissions trading scheme (ETS) will cover a total of 2,267 power plants...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trump to take part in virtual G-20 summit: US official

DBS seeks to wind up Novena Global Healthcare founded by Loh cousins

Hot stock: SPH climbs 10.5% on heavy volume, hits four-month high

CIMB Singapore axes three business heads amid shake-up

CIMB Singapore axes three business heads amid shake-up in bank

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for