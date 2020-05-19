You are here

Delta will add flights to keep planes no more than 60% full as demand rises: sources

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 10:48 AM

Delta Air Lines will keep planes no more than 60 per cent full through at least July, adding more flights to its schedule than demand would usually justify, people familiar with the matter said.
[CHICAGO] Delta Air Lines will keep planes no more than 60 per cent full through at least July, adding more flights to its schedule than demand would usually justify, people familiar with the matter said.

The move is part of a longer-term bet that chief executive officer Ed Bastian...

