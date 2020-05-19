Delta will add flights to keep planes no more than 60% full as demand rises: sources

Get our introductory offer at only
[CHICAGO] Delta Air Lines will keep planes no more than 60 per cent full through at least July, adding more flights to its schedule than demand would usually justify, people familiar with the matter said.
The move is part of a longer-term bet that chief executive officer Ed Bastian...
