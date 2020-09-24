You are here

Home > Transport

Demand for Volvo cars holding up despite Covid-19 spike

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 9:34 PM

tl-volvo-r-240920.jpg
Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars expects to hit its forecast of roughly flat sales year-on-year in the second half of 2020 even as a recent a surge in cases across Europe makes the outlook more uncertain, chief executive Hakan Samuelsson told Reuters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[STOCKHOLM] Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars expects to hit its forecast of roughly flat sales year-on-year in the second half of 2020 even as a recent a surge in cases across Europe makes the outlook more uncertain, chief executive Hakan Samuelsson told Reuters.

Volvo, bought by China's Geely Holding in 2010, has repositioned itself during Mr Samuelsson's tenure as a premium carmaker with a range of popular sports utility vehicles (SUVs), taking on far larger rivals such as BMW and Mercedes .

It notched a sixth straight annual sales record in 2019, of more than 700,000 cars, and while hit by the pandemic earlier this year has seen a sharp rebound in recent months, helped by strength in China and the United States.

"We have a second wave in Europe which is making the outlook a bit more uncertain, but July and August started very well, and for September we are roughly on the same level as last year," Mr Samuelsson told Reuters.

"For the rest of the year I would say our base case is still to be back roughly at where we were last year." Mr Samuelsson said Volvo had available production capacity at its US plant and in China, while its European factories in Gothenburg, Sweden, and Ghent, Belgium, were running at full capacity.

SEE ALSO

Japan's car lobby says domestic auto sales recovering, warns on consumer spending

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Earlier this year the group unveiled plans for a merger with its sister company Geely Automobile, but talks are on hold as Geely works to list its shares on China's Nasdaq-like Star board.

Mr Samuelsson, 69, a former executive at truckmakers Scania and MAN, said Volvo was working on the matter internally and expected to announce news on the way forward before year-end.

"Volvo's Swedish and Geely's Chinese, and if we do something together it has to be a strong global internationally governed group, with an international management and board," he said.

"The question is how we should solve that... There are different models for securing the synergies that by the end of the day are the main reason for this." Volvo, which aims for half the cars it sells to be fully electric by 2025 and plans to separate its combustion engine business into a standalone unit, will start production of its first fully electric car, the XC40 Recharge P8, this month.

After that, it plans to launch one new fully electric car per year.

"I think the timing is perfect," Mr Samuelsson said. "The pandemic has clearly accelerated the transformation to electric, and we are more committed than ever to go in that direction." REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Volvo readies first green bond to support electric car strategy

Delta in talks to defer 40 Airbus jet deliveries beyond 2020

Japan's car lobby says domestic auto sales recovering, warns on consumer spending

State investors plan to take private HK-listed BMW China partner Brilliance: sources

Airline passengers want to see barriers to boost confidence: industry execs

California to ban sale of petrol-powered cars by 2035

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 09:28 PM
Government & Economy

Thai protesters rally as parliament considers constitution changes

[BANGKOK] More than a thousand Thai protesters rallied at parliament on Thursday as it debated amending the...

Sep 24, 2020 08:49 PM
Life & Culture

Rare Botticelli portrait could reach US$100m at auction

[NEW YORK] A rare Botticelli portrait could join the US$100 million art club when it goes up for auction in New York...

Sep 24, 2020 08:42 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested again, vows to fight on

[HONG KONG] Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was arrested Thursday for taking part in a protest at the...

Sep 24, 2020 08:18 PM
Companies & Markets

OCBC prices S$200m in 3% perpetual capital securities, first callable in 2030

LENDER OCBC has priced S$200 million in 3 per cent perpetual capital securities, first callable in 2030, the...

Sep 24, 2020 07:42 PM
Government & Economy

As Covid-19 cases surge, UK unveils plans to save jobs

[ LONDON] British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday a new jobs support scheme that would help firms...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Even before proposed merger, CCT and CMT have already been diversifying: managers

China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned

Google partners banks to streamline PayNow transfers

Hot stock: Wilmar sees active trading after announcing China unit's IPO price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.