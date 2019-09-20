DHL to raise prices by 4.9% next year amid rising e-commerce volumes

LOGISTICS giant DHL Express Singapore said on Friday it will be raising its average shipment price by 4.9 per cent, with effect from Jan 1, 2020.

DHL said this annual price adjustment comes amid rising volumes in the e-commerce market which has, in turn, driven up demand for logistics expertise.

"As a prerequisite, we have been investing heavily in our international network," said Christopher Ong, country manager, DHL Express Singapore. "The annual price adjustment allows us to invest in our infrastructure, enabling us to utilize innovative technologies and individual delivery processes to ensure best-in-class customer solutions."

DHL said it has been investing "comprehensively" in new lower carbon-emission aircrafts and expanding its green fleet in a bid to improve its ecological footprint. It also invested in enhancing its global hub and gateway network, as well as sorting technology.

The company said its prices are adjusted after considering inflation and currency dynamics such as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures.

Prices may vary from country to country depending on local conditions, and apply to all customers where contracts allow.