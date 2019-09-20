You are here

Home > Transport

DHL to raise prices by 4.9% next year amid rising e-commerce volumes

Fri, Sep 20, 2019 - 4:20 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

LOGISTICS giant DHL Express Singapore said on Friday it will be raising its average shipment price by 4.9 per cent, with effect from Jan 1, 2020.

DHL said this annual price adjustment comes amid rising volumes in the e-commerce market which has, in turn, driven up demand for logistics expertise.

"As a prerequisite, we have been investing heavily in our international network," said Christopher Ong, country manager, DHL Express Singapore. "The annual price adjustment allows us to invest in our infrastructure, enabling us to utilize innovative technologies and individual delivery processes to ensure best-in-class customer solutions."

DHL said it has been investing "comprehensively" in new lower carbon-emission aircrafts and expanding its green fleet in a bid to improve its ecological footprint. It also invested in enhancing its global hub and gateway network, as well as sorting technology. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company said its prices are adjusted after considering inflation and currency dynamics such as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures.

Prices may vary from country to country depending on local conditions, and apply to all customers where contracts allow.

Transport

‘Flying shame’ is now starting to ground Swedish business travel

US fines Hyundai US$47m over dirty diesel engines

US FedEx pilot arrested by Chinese authorities

Virgin Atlantic eyes over 80 new routes at expanded Heathrow

Thailand's first self-driving tuk-tuk on trial run

Qatar Airways posts US$639m loss as boycott bites

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly