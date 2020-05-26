Duterte answers call of workers begging to go home

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Manila
RODRIGO Duterte, president of the Philippines, has given his government a week to process some 24,000 repatriated Filipino workers stuck for weeks on cruise ships or in coronavirus quarantine, so they can finally go home.
Thousands are aboard cruise vessels off Manila Bay or...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes