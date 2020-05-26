You are here

Duterte answers call of workers begging to go home

Philippines president gives officials a week to process repatriated workers
Tue, May 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200526_MANILA_4126357.jpg
Thousands of Filipino crew members are stuck aboard ships anchored off Manila Bay still awaiting coronavirus testing.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Manila

RODRIGO Duterte, president of the Philippines, has given his government a week to process some 24,000 repatriated Filipino workers stuck for weeks on cruise ships or in coronavirus quarantine, so they can finally go home.

Thousands are aboard cruise vessels off Manila Bay or...

