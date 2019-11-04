E-scooters to be banned from Singapore footpaths from Nov 5

Devices classified as personal mobility devices (PMDs) include e-scooters, hoverboards and unicycles. But e-scooters (pictured) have been the main subject of scrutiny amid safety concerns around their usage.

SINGAPORE - Electric scooters will be banned from footpaths in Singapore from Tuesday, in the latest and toughest measure yet to address safety concerns.

This means that e-scooters will be confined to only 440km of cycling paths islandwide, instead of the 5,500km of footpaths users could use before.

From now until the end of the year, authorities will mainly issue warning letters to errant riders but a zero-tolerance approach will be taken from next year.

Those caught flouting the rules can be fined up to S$2,000 and/or jailed up to three months if convicted.

Announcing the tougher stance, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said in Parliament on Monday: "Over the last two years, we put in great efforts to promote the safe use of motorised personal mobility devices.

"Despite significant efforts, we continue to encounter errant riders who use non-compliant devices and ride dangerously."

Dr Lam made the announcements in a statement responding to questions from five MPs, including Sitoh Yih Pin (Potong Pasir SMC), who asked about the Transport Ministry's plans to improve safety levels around the use of personal mobility devices (PMDs).

Devices classified as PMDs include e-scooters, hoverboards and unicycles. But e-scooters have been the main subject of scrutiny amid safety concerns around their usage.

There are 100,000 registered e-scooters in Singapore.

Dr Lam said the number of accidents involving motorised e-scooters continue to rise, with a fatal one involving a cyclist and an e-scooter rider taking place in Bedok in September.

There have also been a few riders who lost their lives in accidents, he added.

The authorities catch about 370 offenders on errant users per month.

Dr Lam noted that the move was not a complete ban on e-scooters.

He said bicycles and personal mobility aids will continued to be allowed on footpaths, cycling paths and park connectors, with a 440km-long network of cycling path now available.

Cycling path projects are nearing completion in major towns such as Ang Mo Kio, Bishan and Tampines, and the total length of the network is expected to be tripled by 2030.

