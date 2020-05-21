You are here

easyJet to restart flights in June with compulsory masks

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 4:05 PM

British low-cost airline easyJet said it would restart a small number of flights on June 15, becoming the latest airline to plan for the return of European travel by making face masks mandatory onboard.
[LONDON] British low-cost airline easyJet said it would restart a small number of flights on June 15, becoming the latest airline to plan for the return of European travel by making face masks mandatory onboard.

