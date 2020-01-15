You are here

Home > Transport

Egypt fighter jet crashes during exercise, killing pilot

Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 6:53 AM

[CAIRO] An Egyptian fighter jet crashed during exercises on Tuesday, killing its pilot, the armed forces said.

"During an armed forces exercise on January 14, 2020, a fighter plane crashed in one of the training areas, leading to the death of its pilot," the military said in a statement on Facebook.

It said it was investigating the cause of the incident.

Another fighter jet crashed in Egypt last December but the pilot managed to eject and parachute to safety.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Egypt's armed forces have several recently purchased American, Russia and French jets.

SEE ALSO

Trudeau cites US ratcheting up tensions with Iran in plane's downing

Earlier Tuesday, the military issued a slick video announcing exercises aimed at quelling militant activity in restive northern Sinai and securing Egypt's borders with Libya and Sudan.

In February 2018, the Egyptian army and police launched a nationwide operation against militants, mainly focused on North Sinai province.

According to the latest army figures, more than 830 suspected militants have since been killed in the region. About 60 security personnel have also been killed.

Cairo has been an ardent supporter of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar in neighbouring Libya.

Mr Haftar's forces have been waging a months-long offensive to seize the capital Tripoli from a United Nations-recognised unity government.

Mr Haftar left talks in Moscow on Tuesday without signing a peace deal aimed at ending nine months of fighting with the unity government.

AFP

Transport

Shippers' container lashing row flares up

Airlines add flights to India to meet rising demand

Nissan denies reported plans to split with France's Renault

Singapore Dec bunker sales rebound on IMO rules, despite annual drop: MPA

Panama Canal cuts down slots for ships due to droughts

Opel to cut 2,100 jobs at three plants as carmakers retrench

BREAKING

Jan 15, 2020 06:52 AM
Technology

Google says it will phase out web-tracking 'cookies'

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google on Tuesday said is making progress in its quest to vanquish third-party "cookies" on its...

Jan 15, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

China carrying out 'intense' global attack on rights: HRW

[NEW YORK] China is using its economic and diplomatic might to carry out the "most intense attack" ever on the...

Jan 15, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

Encryption battle reignited as US government at loggerheads with Apple

[WASHINGTON] Apple and the US government are at loggerheads for the second time in four years over unlocking iPhones...

Jan 15, 2020 06:45 AM
Consumer

Amazon reinstates FedEx for some Prime deliveries

[WASHINGTON] Amazon said on Tuesday it was bringing back FedEx for deliveries of some of its Prime orders sold...

Jan 15, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

US slaps sanctions over North Korea workers but appeals for dialogue

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two companies for exploiting North Korean overseas...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly