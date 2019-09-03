You are here

Home > Transport

Electric car sales fall for first time after China cuts subsidy

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 3:40 PM

[SHANGHAI] Global electric-car sales fell for the first time in modern history in July after China scaled back purchase subsidies, highlighting the role government assistance is having on the burgeoning market.

Monthly sales worldwide fell 14 per cent to about 128,000 plug-in passenger electric vehicles, Sanford Bernstein said in a report Tuesday. Sales declined in China and North America, while rising in Europe.

Growth in China, the biggest producer and market for electric vehicles, is slowing down as a reduction in EV subsidies and a cooling economy weigh on consumers' buying decisions. China's government scaled back funding for individual purchases of new-energy vehicles starting June 26 to encourage carmakers to focus on product innovation.

While electric vehicles account for just a few percent of the car market, automakers are betting on the segment for future growth. Slowing demand for gas guzzlers has plunged automobile markets worldwide into a decline, led by a historic drop in China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the first seven months of the year, the global electric-car market showed growth of 35 per cent, Bernstein said. The researcher estimates that full-year sales will rise by 23 per cent to 48per cent to 2.4 million to 2.9 million units in 2019.

"Unsurprisingly the growth momentum halted in July amid subsidy cuts," Bernstein analysts said in the report. "Despite expected short-term weakness in 2H19, we continue to be positive on long-term EV demand."

Tesla Inc. led the passenger EV market with sales of about 20,000 units in July, followed by BYD Co., the Chinese brand backed by Warren Buffett.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

SIA's first non-stop flight to Seattle takes off

South Korea's Aekyung, KCGI to join bidding for Asiana Airlines: sources

Cathay grounds cabin crew over depleted emergency oxygen bottles

Executive alumni of biggest e-scooter firms have a new mission

Hyundai workers OK smaller bonuses, no strike as Japan dispute weighs

Yangzijiang's stock tumult: a primer for firms to respond swiftly, not recoil

Editor's Choice

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

BT_20190903_PGRAFF3DSUP_3881048.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

nz_dbs_030923.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Must Read

IMG_1257.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Garage

Shopee opens new HQ building at Science Park to house up to 3,000 staff

nz_atms_060812_0.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

New digital banks no major threat to Singapore’s Big 3: Fitch Ratings

Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Allianz Global Investors unveils thematic fund for Singapore retail investors

Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Kimly's sponsor says ex-Pokka CEO not mastermind of IPO; CAD probe ongoing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly