You are here

Home > Transport

Electric scooter sharing firm VOI raises US$30m for European expansion

Mon, Mar 04, 2019 - 8:01 AM

[STOCKHOLM] Electric scooter sharing firm VOI Technology has raised US$30 million in another fundraising round since being set up seven months ago for its European expansion and investment in research to fend off growing competition, it said on Monday.

Uber Technologies Inc, Alphabet and several other high-profile investors are betting scooter-sharing will rise rapidly in Europe thanks to large commuter populations and lower levels of car ownership than in the United States.

Having already put many scooters on European roads, domestic startups such as Tier and Dott and US rivals Bird and Lime raised thousands of dollars in 2018 to expand further into the crowded marketplace.

VOI, backed by investors such as BlaBlaCar CEO Nicolas Brusson and venture fund Balderton Capital, believes it can beat rivals by building closer relationships with city authorities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Asking 'permission' before we enter new towns and cities, unlike some of our competitors, means we can work with the authorities on the ground to offer not only a viable alternative to cars," CEO Fredrik Hjelm said.

This could also "help people to combine their e-scooter journeys with the existing public transport network", he added.

People can locate nearby VOI scooters via its app or maps and then ride it by paying a one euro (S$1.54) unlocking fee plus riding costs of 0.15 euro per minute.

Since its August launch, VOI has built up over 400,000 riders, taking more than 750,000 rides, and it said it would use the new funds to expand in Italy, Germany, Norway and France.

Critics warn operators could face similar issues as bike sharing firms. Forced into price wars due to competition and facing backlash from authorities over rules and vandalism, bike operators GoBee and Mobike have retreated from Europe. 

REUTERS

Transport

Musk announces March 14 Model Y event as demand questions linger

China's car slump has dealers slashing prices, giving cheap loans

Uber driver is stabbed to death in the Bronx

Balancing risks, pursuing growth

Brexit casts shadow over Geneva car show

Full steam ahead for Austria's night trains

Editor's Choice

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_PGQOO_3712452.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

Most Read

1 The Trump-Kim bromance: is the honeymoon over?
2 Transcorp cancels China project MOU, requests refund of S$6m good faith deposit
3 Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice
4 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
5 Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Olam, Oxley, First Resources, Hong Fok

Must Read

Mar 4, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_LLQIPG2DJ_3712006.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Real Estate

Co-living beckons to private equity investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening