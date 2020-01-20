You are here

Home > Transport

Embraer studies turboprop to be developed through Boeing venture

Mon, Jan 20, 2020 - 11:45 PM

file6ub4gx0lzv51lfuulor4.jpg
A jet assembly line at the Embraer headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil. The planemaker is in the advanced stages of studying the launch of a new turboprop aircraft to be developed through a venture it is planning with Boeing.
REUTERS

[DUBLIN] Brazilian planemaker Embraer is in the advanced stages of studying the launch of a new turboprop aircraft to be developed through a venture it is planning with Boeing, subject to corporate approvals, a top executive said on Monday.

The aircraft would be in the same size range or even larger than the 70-seat ATR-72, a Franco-Italian aircraft that currently dominates the market, Embraer Commercial Aviation Chief Executive John Slattery told Reuters.

"It sits in our target market, which we have always been clear is below 150 seats, and will have natural adjacency to the E2 offering," he said, referring to the company's family of 80-120-seat regional jets. "The business case is going well."

Embraer agreed in 2018 to fold its commercial aircraft activities into a venture to be controlled by Boeing. The deal has won approval from several regulators but the European Union is continuing to evaluate the deal's impact on competition.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Slattery said Embraer would not go ahead with the project on a standalone basis because of the cost estimated at billions of dollars and other priorities. But he stressed there was no connection between the turboprop study and talks with regulators over the rest of Embraer's commercial airplane activities.

SEE ALSO

Boeing finds 'minor' flaw in new 737 MAX software

"The amount of balance sheet required for a new state-of-the-art commercial aircraft is of an order of magnitude that we simply don't have the appetite for, outside of the joint-venture environment," Mr Slattery said, adding, "No JV, no TP".

He added he did not expect any such hurdle to arise because Embraer remains confident the Boeing deal will be approved on its merits, citing the support of several purchasing airlines.

Embraer is also in "meaningful" discussions with engine makers General Electric, Rolls-Royce and Pratt & Whitney Canada about an engine for the new plane.

Analysts say turboprops are more efficient than jetliners over short distances, especially when oil prices are high. Airlines have used them to serve isolated communities that would not otherwise have air service in countries like Indonesia.

ATR, co-owned by Airbus and Italy's Leonardo , controls about four fifths of the market, with the rest addressed by the De Havilland Canada DHC-8. China is also targeting the turboprop market with its future Xian MA700. 

REUTERS

Transport

Subaru plans to electrify all vehicles sold worldwide by first half of 2030s

High hopes as Austria's new night train sets off for Brussels

SpaceX sucessfully tests Crew Dragon emergency abort system

Tesla moves a step closer to opening first European factory with German property deal

Canada says still no firm plans for downloading crashed jet's flight data

Mitsuoka Motor gets ready to rock

BREAKING

Jan 20, 2020 11:24 PM
Stocks

US market closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr Day

Jan 20, 2020 11:15 PM
Government & Economy

Moody's cuts Hong Kong's rating to 'Aa3' as protests continue

[HONG KONG] Moody's downgraded Hong Kong's credit rating to "Aa3" from "Aa2" on Monday, saying its view on the...

Jan 20, 2020 10:52 PM
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical to issue S$175m worth of five-year senior notes

THOMSON Medical Group will issue new S$175 million senior notes at par, under its S$500 million multicurrency debt...

Jan 20, 2020 10:52 PM
Life & Culture

Pyrenees glaciers 'doomed', experts warn

[TOULOUSE] Glaciers nestled in the lofty crags of the Pyrenees mountains separating France and Spain could disappear...

Jan 20, 2020 10:15 PM
Government & Economy

Sri Lanka president acknowledges thousands of war missing are dead

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has acknowledged for the first time that more than 23,500 people...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly